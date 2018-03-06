The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has written a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars counterpart Roger De Sa asking them to explain their recent comments about match officials.

“This follows comments made by the two respective coaches concerning match officials on 23 and 24 February 2018‚ the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The League has given both coaches five working days to respond to a request asking them to formally confirm or deny the comments attributed to them.”

Mosimane was unhappy with the match officials after his side Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Tshwane rivals SuperSport United on February 24.

The outspoken Mosimane was riled with the officiating – in particular the opening goal scored by SuperSport that he believes should not have been allowed.

Mosimane accused the linesman of getting the majority of his calls incorrectly.

“I’m not sure about the SuperSport goal.

"What I know is that the linesman was late and it was probably not offside.

“What I can guarantee he was late not once‚ twice or three times‚ he was forever late‚” said Mosimane in his TV interview after the match.

De Sa‚ whose Platinum Stars are languishing at the bottom of the Absa Premeirship log table‚ seven points from safety‚ got attention of the League over his comments following a 2-1 away defeat at Maritzburg United on February 23.