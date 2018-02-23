The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) arbitration over Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility will only be heard on March 26.

The PSL had hoped to expedite this important matter‚ which has gone to arbitration at the South African Football Association quickly.

Safa legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe‚ however‚ said that the arbitration will be held in March because of the unavailability of Ajax Cape Town’s lawyer.

“It’s going to be heard on March 26‚” Motlanthe said.

Asked if this was because the parties could not agree on an arbitrator‚ Motlanthe said: “No‚ the arbitrator is not an issue. The issue is the availability of the lawyer for Ajax Cape Town.”

The PSL are appealing a decision by their own dispute resolution chamber (DRC) declaring Zimbabwean striker Ndoro eligible to play for Ajax‚ who he signed for in late December.

At issue is a Fifa ruling that states that a player cannot turn out for more than two teams in a season.

Ndoro played one game as a substitute for Orlando Pirates in August‚ transferred to and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ then moved to Ajax.

Motlanthe said that a separate arbitration at Safa‚ by the PSL against Cape Town City over the club signing a sponsorship deal with sports betting company SportPesa‚ would only be heard after the Ndoro matter had been resolved.

The PSL wanted to focus on this (Ndoro) one and then they will follow with that one‚” he said.

“I gave the parties arbitrators (to chose from). Because Cape Town City asked for a postponement (at an initial hearing on February 7) and both parties (the PSL and City) are talking.

“They will give me a date when they are ready with the arbitrator.”

The PSL has a directive that clubs will not sign sponsorship deals with sports betting companies without league permission.