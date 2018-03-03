Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has unsurprisingly followed SuperSport United’s Eric Tinkler onto the Premier Soccer League coaches’ scrapheap‚ Chippa have announced.

Chippa posted on their official Twitter page on Saturday that the club have agreed to part ways with the coach‚ the day after the Chilli Boyz lost 2-0 to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Chippa wrote: “Chippa United has parted ways with Head Coach‚ Teboho Moloi. It was an amicable parting‚ and Mr Moloi remains a friend of the Club. We thank him for his contribution to the Club‚ and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Moloi‚ promoted from assistant-coach to replace sacked Dan Malesela‚ had seen Chippa go seven league and cup matches without a win and some form of action was expected from notoriously trigger-happy chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpgengesi as some stage.

However‚ Moloi can still count himself unfortunate. Chippa are currently in a creditable ninth place in a tight PSL season.

Tinkler also "parted ways" with SuperSport United‚ lagging in 12th place‚ on Friday evening.