Voice of soccer Owen Ndlovu nearly muted by speeding car thief

Top SABC radio sports presenter Owen Ndlovu was almost run over by a car thief he caught in the act of stealing his Ford Ranger bakkie in Braamfontein, Joburg.

The dramatic incident happened two weeks ago on a Saturday, when Ndlovu had to dive to the side of the road as the thief sped off in his luxury bakkie. The theft left the Ukhozi FM man and his daughter stranded in town.

Ndlovu opened a vehicle theft case at the Hillbrow police station.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ndlovu confirmed the theft of his luxury vehicle and his escape from a possible hit-and-run situation. Ndlovu, who is also the organiser of the popular SABC Summer Song of the Year contest, said he was in town accompanying his daughter.

"I took my daughter to dance lessons in Braamfontein and because of limited parking space at the venue, I parked it a few metres away. Towards the end of the lessons, I walked out to bring the car closer to the venue," Ndlovu said.

To his shock, he saw the door to the car was slightly opened and decided to walk quickly towards it to investigate.