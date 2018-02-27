Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt faced a social media backlash on Tuesday after a cryptic tweet he sent out on Monday created the impression that he was about to join a soccer team.

Both Bolt and Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are sponsored by sports gear company Puma and given that he visited the club recently‚ many assumed that he was about to join the Pretoria club.

Others on the other side of the world assumed that the Jamaican‚ who has never hidden his desire to play football at the end of his athletics career‚ thought that he would join German side Borussia Dortmund.