WATCH | Forget the beach closures, this puff adder just went for a swim

Interior designer and former Springbok rugby player Schalk Burger’s wife Michele Burger had the TL freaking out this week after she shared a video of a puff adder swimming just off the coast of a Western Cape beach.

Posting pictures of a family outing on Monday, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that beaches would be closed in Covid-19 hotspots, she wrote: “Little did we know that yesterday would be our last day at the beach for a while! We also did not know puff adders enjoyed swimming in the very same spots that we do.”

Instagram users who saw the post said they would have left the beach immediately.

Former Springbok Bryan Habana wrote: “WTF??? I'm out!”

Staceyamoskerr added: “It looks like an effing crocodile. No man. I would sh*t.”

It's unclear when Cape Town beaches will reopen, but when they do, watch out for snakes!