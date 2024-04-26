Miseni Mvelase, 50
Memories of Freedom Day 30 years ago
Mixed feeling on how things have changed since time of hope and joy
Sowetan reporters this week spoke to South Africans from all walks of life who shared their memories of April 27 1994 and what freedom means today.
Mangaliso Mbakweni, 55, Soweto
He was working at Cape Town International Airport and still remembers the buzz that the first SA democratic election brought.
"The mood was very electric. It was something we had been waiting for for a long time. I was also happy because I was still a young man and I believe that everyone in the country was waiting for that exact moment to arrive. We didn't know what was going to happen in the next 30 years, but things haven't really changed. I am older now and unemployed. I still have hope that things will change, especially for the younger generation. They must just go and vote. Everyone must enjoy Freedom Day, it's something those who fought for us would want us to enjoy."
Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe, former Bafana Bafana defender
Spent most of that day painting and cleaning before he went to vote in Diepkloof.
"I made sure I vote because I wanted to make the statement. People in my street didn't sleep. They sang the whole night on the eve of the elections. Everyone was feeling hopeful about the future. Freedom to me means opportunities and expression. Actually, 1994 is the year I left for England [referring to his life-changing transfer from Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds United in July 1994]. The opportunity came a few months after I'd voted for the first time, so the move meant I was really free to explore opportunities that my yesteryear brothers couldn't explore. I used that opportunity to be who I am today," said Radebe.
Thinasonke Mbuli, Banyana Banyana assistant coach
She said freedom means equality and opportunities.
"After 1994, I feel I've seen many black people growing to be leaders. First it was just black people and later it was black women ascending to big leadership positions in all spheres," said Mbuli.
Moshimani Masego,50, Orlando East
He voted at a neighbouring school
"Freedom for me does not mean much. It's only for those who were imprisoned for fighting against apartheid and then came out. They gained something while most of us are still poor. Since 1994 I've worked three times in my entire life. I don't have anything to show for it but we are expected to still go and vote. How does that work?"
Penny Lebyane, media personality
Lebyane lived in Pimville, Soweto, and was volunteering at the Voice of Soweto, a community radio station in 1994.
"Our radio station was covering some of the voting stations and the buzz that was looming in the air. It was such an exciting time to witness the build-up to the results of the elections.
She was not yet 18 years old and couldn't vote but she had been following political activities, including the release of Nelson Mandela from prison and the return of all those who came back from exile before 1994.
"The euphoria and the excitement… the energy of the people who were going to vote. It was an emotional day for many because a lot transpired before we could get to the elections. Stalwarts died before we could have such a historic day."
She said Freedom Day has not changed its meaning for her.
"It will continue to represent the essence of what our story is about as a country. I remember the fear that I used to have as a young girl who would use trains to commute, there are things that I was exposed to, horrific things that I’ll read, so when the Freedom Day came, it came with liberation to our people.
"Freedom means love because people laid down their lives so that we can live freely. It also means loving South Africa for what it is and what it can become."
Mduduzi Mabaso, actor
He was 18 years old in 1994 and lived in Alexandra
"Yes I got to vote. I wouldn't have missed it for anything.The mood was jovial, and the air was filled with hope and excitement. Most of our parents were out in the early hours and in queues ready to vote."
He said Freedom Day represents the overcoming of our troubles, trials, tribulations, and challenges, especially apartheid systems.
"It means an equal opportunity for both women and men across all ... It means seeing my children being afforded better effective schooling methods that actually mould them into future leaders in their chosen codes or careers, respectively. Freedom means financial emancipation and equal pay rates with our fellow thespians alike. It means fair chances to acquire land and create generational wealth for my family.
Hendrick Ramaala, former SA Olympic athlete
"I was already at the provincial level and running nationals with universities. As sportsmen, we had higher hopes that things were going to change for the better. When Nelson Mandela won, things opened for us internationally, and a lot of energy at that time. I remember the big lines when we voted.
"For some of us, we have fond memories of that day and things changed for the better. We were welcomed well in international competitions as 'Mandela people'. Freedom brought a lot of good things for us, opportunities. For me, it is all about equal opportunities. We could compete at the same [events]," said Ramaala.
Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, former world boxing champion
He said in April 1994 he was still recovering after his failure to regain the WBA lightweight title from Russian Orzubek Nazarov on March 19 of that year.
"It reminds me of Moses who rescued God's children from slave drivers in Egypt, leading them to the promised land that was flowing with milk and honey. Shackles around our necks were removed. A black man was able to breathe freely without being told how to do so by white superiors who controlled every single step of their lives," said Thobela.
