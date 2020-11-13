What if the snake money revives our economy

All this talk about snakes and riches is not new to most of us, of course. For the longest of time, it was the only way darkies could explain how one could manage to build a three-storey house in a township sans the right skin colour and generational wealth.



It was the "beneficial" kind of witchcraft, unlike the craft of riding baboons in the nude just to ensure that your neighbour's daughter fails standard 10! No. The people accused of nesting snakes in bedrooms in their mansions had tangible success, and big green lawns. Now that I think about it... lots of grass, huh?..