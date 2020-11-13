What if the snake money revives our economy
All this talk about snakes and riches is not new to most of us, of course. For the longest of time, it was the only way darkies could explain how one could manage to build a three-storey house in a township sans the right skin colour and generational wealth.
It was the "beneficial" kind of witchcraft, unlike the craft of riding baboons in the nude just to ensure that your neighbour's daughter fails standard 10! No. The people accused of nesting snakes in bedrooms in their mansions had tangible success, and big green lawns. Now that I think about it... lots of grass, huh?..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.