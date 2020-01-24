WATCH | How honey badgers are living the sweet life

Don’t get in a fight with a honey badger. They may not be the biggest predators, have the longest teeth or the sharpest claws.

But these animals can take on lions. They’re known as the most fearless creatures for a reason – a honey badger never backs down.

Honey badgers have a taste for danger, sustaining stings when combing through bee hives for honey and larvae. Omnivorous, they eat everything from rodents and fruit to venomous snakes.

If bitten by a puff adder, the badger will pass out for a few hours, only to wake up again to finish off their meal.

