Johannesburg zoo snakes vaccinated

“We have started where every six month the zoo de-worms the snakes. This is part of the zoo’s preventative medicine control mechanism. We make sure that the snakes are vaccinated for various diseases and that they undergo various health checks such as checking their bone structure and if needs be the vets will intervene with the necessary care,” said Ian du Plessis, curator of reptiles, amphibians, fish and arachnids.

Du Plessis said the process is normally dangerous and would require the assistance of eight zoo staff members. He said he manage the process himself for venomous snakes.

“We are now starting with the big forest cobras, and we have done some hoop snakes, rhino vipers and some ball pythons and in a week, we will continue with the black mambas and other venomous snakes including gigantic snakes from Africa and those from the amazon and India,” said Du Plessis.

He said after the snakes all the other animals in the zoo will get their health checkups.