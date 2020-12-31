Joburg lockdown: R3,000 fine for flouting curfew, R1,500 for no mask

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested 49 people for failing to confine themselves to their place of residence - violating the curfew - between 9pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

This follows the imposition of a longer curfew, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday when SA was due to move to level 3 of the national lockdown in response to the rapid spread of Covid-19.