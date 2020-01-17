WATCH |The snake rescuer sharing the most effective anti-venom

Most people stiffen at the sight of a beady-eyed, slithering snake. Not Willem Van Zyl. When speaking about the different species, his voice reflects a calm usually reserved for benign creatures.

This is because Van Zyl knows snakes don’t pose a threat if people know how to handle them. As cities expand into their natural habitats, the scaly reptiles appear more regularly in residential spaces.

While panic is understandable, putting yourself or the snake in harm’s way isn’t the only option. “There are ways to deal with snakes that don’t need to involve death or danger,” Van Zyl says.

The professional snake handler rescues venomous and non-venomous species from people’s homes.

When Van Zyl responds to a call, he arrives with his snake hook, containers, and the most powerful anti-venom – education. Because the fear snakes conjure poses a serious threat to their well-being, Van Zyl gives talks on how to approach further interactions with the creatures.

WATCH: