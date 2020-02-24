Sinking homes in the 'bush' spook ex-freedom fighters

Several new houses built for among others, military veterans, are on the brink of collapse.

At least five homes which were handed to former uMkhonto weSizwe members appear to be sinking into the ground in Rama City near Akasia, northern Pretoria.

There are about 200 newly built homes in the area which have no access to water and electricity. About 90 military veterans who include former Apla and Azanla fighters and former SA National Defence Force members are some of the beneficiaries of the homes they moved into last year.

Most of the military veterans concerned were allocated the incomplete houses in October last year and were told that they would soon be attended to.

When Sowetan visited the area yesterday about five houses appeared to be sinking into the ground while others had their electrical wires and pipes stripped off ahead of their occupation.

Andries Mojaki, a retired former SANDF member, said he only spent one night in his two-bedroom house which was slowly sinking into the ground as he took occupation on December 19.