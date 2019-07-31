Our courts stink, literally, but De Lille promises cash to fix them up

The department of public works and infrastructure has set aside more than R260m for the repairs and refurbishment of court buildings across the country.

Addressing the media in Tshwane on Tuesday, minister Patricia de Lille said the total budget for repairs and refurbishment of court buildings was R260m, of which R229m had been allocated for repairing and refurbishing 105 courts.

"But what worries me is that the department has only spent R24m in the first quarter of this year, just around 10%, when the figure should be at more than 25%. We must work harder and faster because the lives of our citizens are at stake," said De Lille.

She said she had received complaints across the country about the poor state of court buildings.