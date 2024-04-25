To Cantona James
*The letters were only edited for spelling and grammar
Stars celebrate Freedom Day by penning heartfelt letters to fellow artists
They express gratitude, praise and administration for their roles
You’ve got mail!
Leading to Freedom Day, honouring 30 years of SA democracy, some of the biggest stars from Netflix productions have written heartfelt fan letters to fellow artists – expressing sincere praise and admiration for their work.
SMag’s latest digital cover ensures the postcard arrives to the recipient in a timely manner. Choo-choo!
The senders are Sello Maake ka Ncube (Blood & Water), Masasa Mbangeni (Heart of the Hunter), Mandla Dube (Heart of the Hunter, Silverton Siege), Motsoaledi Setumo (A Soweto Love Story), Dumisani Mbebe (Savage Beauty), Jailoshini Naidoo (The Kandasamys, Justice Served), Ngelekanyo Ramulondi (Fatal Seduction), Dillon Windvogel (Blood & Water) and Arno Greeff (Blood & Water).
Ours is a simple and short note, dedicated to the queen, Connie Ferguson: You will always be famous!
Sello Maake ka Ncube
Image: Supplied.
Dear Gibson Kente,
I was 15 years old when I saw a play for the first time and it was Gibson Kente’s How Long. By mimicking what I saw in the play led me to being cast in an amateur theatre play. Six years later, I would have my professional debut with you. Bra Gib, as you were fondly known, you were a playwright, composer and choreographer par excellence. Working with you would set the foundation for my practical and theoretical acting. Going to drama school is a luxury a generation prior and I didn’t have. Among some of your skills, you designed your own costumes and sets. Sartorially, you personally designed an eclectic style of dress in township parlance. You were a vegetarian and an avid yogi. The choices you made in the style of acting are yet to be interrogated and lauded.
Dear Sir John Kani,
As a young aspirant actor in my late teen years, charting my path after I had seen many of Bra Gib’s plays, I came across a trio of Athol Fugard’s plays in which there were the two he created with you and Winston Ntshona. I was immensely inspired by the two plays. The Island would form a template in style and content I would use to write my first play. Seeing you in your seminal works at The Market Theatre of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, Othello and Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler made me to strive to follow in your footsteps. I would get that opportunity when I got to play Sipho Makhaya in the prolific play you wrote, Nothing But The Truth.
Masasa Mbangeni
Image: Supplied.
Dear Pamela Nomvete,
I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the profound impact you have had on my life and the lives of countless others. Your portrayal of strong, confident, determined and driven black women on South African television and theatre has left an indelible mark on my heart and mind.
Your performances taught me the importance of representation and the freedom to exist fully in one's skin – black, female, powerful, fragile and beautiful. Through your work, you illuminated the full gamut of human experience, showing us that our stories matter and deserve to be told.
As we commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa, a day that holds immense significance in our nation's history, I am reminded of the pivotal role you have played in shaping our collective consciousness through your artistry. The first post-apartheid elections marked a new beginning for our country, and your contributions as an actor, director and writer have helped us reflect on our past, honour our memories and confront the challenges that lie ahead.
Your resilience and courage serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring us to continue the fight for justice, equality and fundamental respect for life.
Thank you, Pamela, for being a guiding light in my life and in the lives of so many others. In the words of sensei, Daisaku Ikeda “Women are the true protagonists in building a better society” and to me you are the ultimate leading lady.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Masasa
Dumisani Mbebe
Image: Supplied.
Dear Kgomotso Christopher,
I hope this letter finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest admiration for your extraordinary talent, resilience and longevity in the film and television industry.
Your performances have consistently captivated audiences and inspired countless individuals, myself included. From Scandal! as Yvonne to Fatal Seduction as Nandi, your ability to breathe life into diverse characters is truly remarkable.
Your resilience in the face of challenges is incredibly inspiring. Despite the ups and downs of the industry, you have continued to push boundaries and defy expectations, demonstrating a tenacity that is both admirable and humbling.
Your longevity in the industry is a testament to your unparalleled dedication and passion for your craft. Few actors can boast such a rich and varied body of work spanning decades, yet you have not only endured but flourished, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.
I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the impact you have had on my life and aspirations. Your talent, resilience and longevity serve as a constant source of inspiration, reminding me to persevere in the pursuit of my own dreams.
Thank you for being such an incredible role model.
Spes Bona,
Dumisani Mbebe
Arno Greeff
Image: Supplied.
"Never meet your heroes" I've been in the game long enough to know that this can often be true. The people you idolise don't always live up to the hype and can in fact sometimes be terrible people. That's why I'm honouring one of the good ones today.
I had the pleasure to spend a few days in his presence and catch a glimpse of his greatness. At first I was apprehensive and cautious. Few actors have had the career he has had, and even fewer can command a screen quite like he does. Commanding, threatening and charming. We clicked right from the start and despite me bombarding you with a million questions, you graciously shared your knowledge with me.
The person I'm celebrating today is Hlomla Dandala. The one and only. We met in Kimberley, and after chatting for hours about acting and the industry and the future, he hit me with a sucker punch that changed everything for me: "What are you so afraid of? If you're going to do it, do it now before it's too late". When Hlomla talks, you listen. His words aren't just a nice quote to share on Instagram, they carry weight. And on that day the weight of his words hit me straight in the jaw and woke me up.
I'm not sure how much of this he will remember, but on that day, over a buffet lunch in a restaurant in Kimberley, Hlomla changed the trajectory of my life and career. I'm certain that I'm not the only person who's had such an encounter with him. So Hlomla, thank you for all that you've done for this industry, all the lives you've touched with your work, and all the people, including me, that you've inspired with your knowledge, spirit, and good nature.
You're one of the good ones, Hlomla. Thank you.
Mandla Dube
Image: Supplied.
Dear Khabazela,
Loyiso Mkize you are an amazing talent, wonderful fine artist as well as a great collaborator I have come to know very well in the past year and half. Having done works such [as] KWEZI, a legendary South African superhero comic character, which has become a global phenomenon and now you are gracing us at Pambilimedia with YASUKE – THE WAY OF THE BUTTERFLY.
My brother, this was achieved in record time and it is also so well curated behind the fallen empire of Monomotapa (1000 AD – 1500AD) where our narrative takes place in one of the crucial civilisations that has been denied in the psyche of young people.
This shout-out letter is to you for not being afraid to challenge yourself at being the best that Africa has to offer and give. Your are very much like our protagonist Yasuke in –The Way of the Butterfly Vol.1, who represents an image our young people need now. A real hero who walked this Earth and went onto travel and reach as far as Japan in mid-1500s during the era of Oda Nobunaga. Your images and illustrations are bold, courageous and borderline perfect for this graphic novel that comes out during the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy.
The fact that your ancestors originate from the heart of the Monomotapa Empire only tells me that you’re a crucial partner in effort to re-write the African truth with visuals that resurrect the spirit of our fallen heroes. This work is very much inspired by the spirit of Chadwick Boseman, Shabaka, Kobe Bryant, Dr Yosef Ben-Jochannan, Emperor Shaka, Queen Hatshepsut, Ausar and Heru and many others who’ve managed to reincarnate and keep themselves alive in your work. I salute, love you and thank you for allowing me to collaborate with you. The Way of the Butterfly belongs to those strong visionaries who claim their destiny in their art.
Enjoy the read and support young people so they may continue to teach us.
Thank you,
Mandlakayise W. Dube
Jailoshini Naidoo
Image: Supplied.
Dear Jayan Moodley
To say I’m in total awe of the phenomenal woman you are would be a gross understatement.
In your own understated way you have made an indelible mark in the entertainment industry, one that filmmakers and producers constantly aspire to!
I’ve often wondered what the secret to your success might be and having had the privilege to work with you, I’ve realised that aside from your immense talent, it’s actually simply your total lack of ego and superficiality, a stoic refusal to get carried away with the pomp and ceremony, a refreshing passion to tell our stories honestly and authentically, a quiet strength, a steadfast commitment to staying true to yourself, a fierce sense of discipline and a passion and drive to do what you set out to do. Anyone who’s worked with you will readily testify to your humility, integrity and respect for others.
Your journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in the world of cinema is inspiring. The Kandasamy franchise stands as a testament to your unwavering dedication, creative vision and storytelling prowess. You have masterfully captured the essence of the human experience blending humour, emotion and cultural authenticity in a way that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.
Your achievements as a black female director and producer have shattered barriers and paved the way for future generations of filmmakers. By fearlessly sharing your voice and perspective, you have not only enriched the cinematic landscape but also challenged stereotypes and expanded the scope of representation in media.
Moreover, your graciousness and commitment to empowering women is commendable.
Thank you for the joy you’ve brought into our lives through your work. Your contributions to cinema have left an indelible mark on the world. Through it all you remain the most grounded, genuine, beautiful human being, a true inspiration. Here’s to the next amazing chapter!
With love, respect and appreciation
Jailoshini Naidoo
Motsoaledi Setumo
Image: Supplied.
Nthati Moshesh ❤️ Hello sister girl! Hello my love! Hello Mama Nthati ❤️ (She knows how I say all this)
Where do I even begin? I grew up watching you and never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever meet you, let alone work with you. You know we’re told to never meet our heroes/idols, it’s from a proverb: “Never meet your heroes. It is unwise to seek personal acquaintance with people whom one has regarded with high esteem, as they often fail to fulfil one's expectations, resulting in disappointments.” But you? You’ve been nothing more than amazing.
I remember being a newbie in this industry and you welcomed me with warm and strict arms, and to this day I appreciate the strictness you taught me about standing up for myself, not accepting less than and simply focusing on the work. Anything else is outside noise.
Your humble and kind attitude contributed towards what I stand for today on set. That no one is above anyone at work, we’re all here for the same thing, to make the dream come alive. How to this day you prepare like you haven’t been doing this for year! The love and respect you have for the craft is truly exceptional and I respect that so much about you. Those are the things I admire and took from you.
I pray that you receive all your flowers while we still have you here. You’re phenomenal and you should be reminded everyday. I know I haven’t seen you in years, but you will forever hold a special place in my heart. I’ll never forget how you made me feel, ever! ❤️
Ngelekanyo Ramulondi
Image: Supplied.
Dear Nox [Noxolo Dlamini],
Thank you for being the perfect reminder that we are enough just as we are. You inspire me and I believe every other young black woman who continues to dream. You've broadened horizons not just for yourself, but for the next generation, all while staying true to yourself. You deserve your flowers.
With love, Ngele
Dillon Windvogel
Image: Supplied.
To Cantona James
Firstly, thank you for sharing your amazing talent with this world ,your commitment to the craft is nothing short of special.
I personally had the pleasure of being in the front row seat and seeing you in full glory, executing your passion like no other and gracefully so.
The ability you have to climb into the hearts of people should be studied – a method acting specialist, one whose ability would make Stanislavski proud.
I remember our first meeting, which had to do with a mutual acquaintance and now we’re much closer, like family, someone who I consider to be my brother who is such a joy to be around.
I had the privilege of working with you on a show [Spinners] and it was there that our now bond formed from the convos we had on our way up to set in the mornings to the lunches that ourselves and our other cast mates had in the bangers.
Each moment was truly special and I wouldn’t change it for the world. The friendship that Shane and Ethan formed, I think we formed that too. And very much like Shane, if in my capability, I would go to the ends of the Earth for you.
I'm truly thankful and grateful to God for the opportunity I’ve had to be able to meet you and even more specifically to be able to call you my friend. It’s been a blessing and you have been a blessing to not only me but everybody in this world.
This is me giving you your flowers. Thank you once again for the joy, tears and anger that you’ve brought us, your audience.
We truly appreciate it and we love watching you steal the show. Too many more shows for you to lead and too many more performances for us to be in awe of. Thank you for everything you’re doing for this industry, we truly appreciate it and it doesn’t go unnoticed.
From Dillon x Netflix x Freedom Day
*The letters were only edited for spelling and grammar
