Without memes local television dramas risk being boring

Contrary to many a racist liberal's belief, colonisation and apartheid did squat for South Africa.

On many levels, including our constant identity as team FOMO (Fear of missing out), we are forever left in the dust bowl of global trends, pining to be part of the latest tech.

By the time the apartheid government introduced televisions, the Broederbond was quick to use them as a merciless propaganda tool.

Since then, all thanks to the internet, the way TV is not only made but viewed has changed thanks to the democratisation of celebrity consumption. Could you imagine the power of a hashtag back when Who shot JR? was a ground-breaking cliff-hanger? The 1990s would have been littered with thoughtful Twitter threads on Brooke Logan as a feminist icon.

Not forgetting how Brenda Fassie would have made headlines fodder for Facebook live stories from the comforts of her flat in Hillbrow.

There is great power in being able to memeify a subject.

Take Samuel L. Jackson, whose career had resurgence thanks to memes.