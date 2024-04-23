×

Fashion & Beauty

Bright colourways, clashing prints, oversized scarf headgear forecast at SAFW

Thabo Makhetha, Imprint and L'Oréal Walk Your Worth make debut

23 April 2024 - 09:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Bonang Matheba and designer Biji Gibbs of Biji la Maison de Couture during the L'Oréal Walk Your Worth runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer

SA Fashion Week (SAFW) spring/summer 2024/25 season held at the Mall of Africa in Midrand at the weekend was a spectacle of fashionable firsts.

Joburg’s fashion devotees, influencers, media personalities and socialites poured into the front rows to catch a glimpse of the latest offerings from beloved fashion brands. The three-day fashion fury saw 36 designers forecasting the threads and style notes that we would be rocking in the next three months or so.  

Kicking off the new season were brands making their SAFW debut including Thabo Makhetha, Imprint and L'Oréal Walk Your Worth.  

Spotted in fresh fits were Kay Kay Ribane, Prince "PD Jokes" Dube, Zayaan, Blue Mbombo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Bonang Matheba, Thembi Seete, Yonwaba Mshuqwana, Natasha Thahane, Langa Mavuso and Zoë Modiga.  

Makhetha’s showcase featured ensembles in a muted palette of sand and cream colourways; printed leather jackets of assorted lengths and accessories, ivory white coordinating pieces, playful tulle skirts and ballgown skirts, wrap dresses and tunics draped in belted scarfs.   

Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint’s seven colours serving was a feast for the eyes. Mbane’s collection featured models in stellar head-to-toe monochromatic prints (with matching accessories) that moved the audience from psychedelic black, blues and pinks to vibrant aquatic blues with feathered details and spirited tribal prints in yellows and marigolds.   

“This collection was inspired by the concept of faith and how our lives throughout time have been driven by faith. From a general spiritual and religious point of view we looked at how the concept of faith, spirituality and religion is so embedded in our DNA,” the show notes from Mbane read.

“While the whole collection revolves around a picture of my mother in her church uniform, the overall silhouettes are inspired by African heritage and religion. I played a lot with African church uniforms and traditional attire with colours being inspired by tribal artworks from my travels and ancient Nguni beadwork." 

Launching for the first on the SA fashion scene is the global fashion initiative L’Oréal Walk Your Worth showcase. The highly attended runway show had 30 influential personalities walk the ramp in bespoke garments by celebrity fashion designer Biji Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture – a celebration of 34 years in the business of making stars.    

“This is so exciting for me as a musician but also as a fashionista. As a musician, you need to have everything. From the voice and the fashion. Being here is exciting and it's nothing new. I love looking great and trying out new stuff. I’m crazy that way – I can’t wait to walk down the runway,” Vusi Nova said before hitting the runway.  

Metro FM's Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha added: “Not nervous right now, but just before I walk the runway, I’m going to feel it. I’m excited. In my other world, I’m a supermodel so I get to live out that dream tonight. It’s going to be so much fun.”  

Matheba closed the show dressed in an aureate embroidered gown with a crown headpiece and sweeping shimmering cape. She walked the final walk with Gibbs as the other personalities poured onto the runway chanting Gibbs's name.  

Matheba walked the beauty showcase at the Eiffel Towers in Paris with Thuso Mbedu, Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner and Ysuelt during Paris Fashion Week last September.    

Bright colourways, clashing prints, oversized scarf headgear and summer knits are forecasted for the upcoming season.

At Michael Ludwig, neutral knitwear was uplifted with bright scarlet reds and cool blues. The Bam Collective channelled the inner sophisticated women with elongated silhouettes and big fringe details. Ezokhetho's signature print and bellowing skirts were upgraded with clashing colourways in bright fuchsia and baby blue geometric prints with cinched waist belts and a playful catsuit. The summer wardrobe for SAVÁ by Sânia Bacar is peppered with relaxed knitwear and monochromatic suiting in funky shades.

Model walks the Reina Majoka SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 runway in a collection inspired by the poison dart frog.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Luthando 'Lootlove' Shosha walks the L'Oréal Walk Your Worth runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
A model walks the Michael Ludwig SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 in a botanical-inspired power suit.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Actor Jessica Nkosi walks the L'Oréal Walk Your Worth runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Model walking The Bam Collective SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 runway in cerulean blue ensemble
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Model walking in debut showcase of Imprint SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Model walking in a monochromatic tribal print look during The Bam Collective SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Musician Vusi Nova walks the L'Oréal Walk Your Worth runway.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer
Winner of Mr Price New Talent Search Jessica-Ann Sheperd of Oddity.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official SA Fashion Week photographer

