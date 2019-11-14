Watch out for snakes, expert warns as heavy rain brings increased reptile activity

Durban’s heavy rainfall is likely to bring to the surface certain potentially dangerous snakes, as well as less harmful ones.

James Wittstock, reptile curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, said these species of snakes were seeking safety above the ground.

“With the rain comes the smaller fossorial species, which are snakes that spend most of their time beneath the surface of the ground. As the water levels rise, the oxygen levels diminish and these snakes are forced to leave their subterranean homes.

“While most of these are harmless to humans, there are certain species that could be potentially dangerous,” he said.