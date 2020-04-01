'Our children’s cries of hunger are forcing us to violate lockdown rules': informal settlement residents

Still venturing out — often to be ordered home by police — the residents of some of the city’s poorest areas say they need their piecemeal jobs or they simply will not survive.

A number of other Lapland residents, who did not want to be named, said they would also risk arrest to feed their families.

Aside from a lack of space, they say they have no toilets, it floods during heavy rain and snakes are frequent visitors to the area.

Now the 21-day lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the transmission of Covid-19 is making life even more difficult.

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA had risen to 1,353 on Tuesday night, with five deaths confirmed.

Stalmeester said the lockdown had affected the whole community badly because people were running out of food and nappies for their babies.

“I don’t have food as we speak. I don’t have a job,” she said.

“I rely on odd jobs — the social grant for my one child only supports us to the middle of the month and I have to borrow money from shops.

“I’m afraid that the lockdown might be extended.