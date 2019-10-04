Five minutes with Vusi Nova

Vusi Nova broke onto the music scene with his chart-topping rendition of Etta James’s classic I’d Rather Go Blind in 2013. Fast-forward to 2019, and his career has grown tremendously, with multiple awards under his belt, as well as chart-toppers, such as As’phelelanga.

The muso is soon to serenade fans at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City with his show An Intimate Night with Vusi Nova. Ahead of this soulful music affair, the muso spoke to us about his pre-show routine, the funniest thing he’s read about himself and more.

If your life had a theme song, what would it be and why?

Life is Nothing But a Dream because in life we should not take everything too seriously; tomorrow is another opportunity to fix what couldn’t be fixed today.

What's the one thing most people don’t know about you?

I’m extremely shy.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

Reading people's minds.

How do you calm your nerves before a show?

I pray.

What are you most afraid of?

Snakes and my name dying with me when I die.

Which song would you walk down the aisle to?

Sondela by Ringo Madlingozi.

Name an artist, dead or alive, who you would like to collaborate with.

Ringo Madlingozi.

You're a contestant on Fear Factor - which of your celebrity friends would you choose to be your partner and why?

Somizi and Andile Ncube because I can boss them around.

What’s the funniest headline you've read with your name in it?

That I got married on an island.

What's the most embarrassing thing ever to happen to you on stage?

When I couldn’t read the autocue at the Samas and people thought I couldn’t read. I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me.

If you could switch genres, which one would you go to?

All of them - I want to conquer all of them!

Which genre gets you on the dance floor quicker, gqom, amapiano or kwaito?

Amapiano makes me do things.

What's your favourite hangout spot in the world?

Alexandra township. There is a Chesa Nyama there where the owner allows me to prepare my own food.

An intimate night with Vusi Nova takes place this Saturday, the 5th of October 2019. The show starts at 8pm. Get your tickets FROM R250 at Computicket.