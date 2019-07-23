'Children not safe': villagers shut down 'rotten' Eastern Cape school

Teachers and pupils shut down Zanokhanyo Junior Secondary School in Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday.

The school in Zazulwana village has 471 pupils.

Parents said the school was built 35 years ago using prefabricated materials and that it was now in an unacceptable condition and dangerous for children. They said the pit latrines were rotten and unsafe.

“Now these prefabs are rotten … We went to the department of education at the district level to ask them to build a school for us. We reported the matter at the provincial level. We were promised that they were going to check out the problem. It has been 12 years now, waiting for them to come with a solution,” said Nobuntu Lavisa, a parent.

“The classrooms have holes in the walls. It is very cold and windy as we speak today.”