Flawed reality shows format in urgent need of major revamp
Let’s empower each other instead of destroying people’s careers
Every reality TV competition features a panel of judges, usually three to five professionals, who have the knowledge to guide each entrant.
The genre has been famed for its simple yet effective format. The nice judges, who always has something positive to say. The mean judge, who is hard to impress, and the cool judge, who is the perfect balance between the two. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.