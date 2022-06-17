Flawed reality shows format in urgent need of major revamp

Let’s empower each other instead of destroying people’s careers

Every reality TV competition features a panel of judges, usually three to five professionals, who have the knowledge to guide each entrant.



The genre has been famed for its simple yet effective format. The nice judges, who always has something positive to say. The mean judge, who is hard to impress, and the cool judge, who is the perfect balance between the two. ..