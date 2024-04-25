READER LETTER | Gumede spot-on on Africa’s demise

Hats off to finest Prof William Gumede for hitting the nail on the head with his analysis of Africa's orchestrated demise. An excellently articulated opinion in Sowetan (April 18) was most insightful and deserves to be decorated in golden frames and be affix on the walls of AU, African parliaments, universities and schools.
Prof Gumede so eloquently chronicle how corrupt-infested and untrustworthy leaders would never deliver development in Africa. So unfortunate that Africa's fate is overseen by the same minds that subdue its growth. The current leaders are cut from the same cloth of the previous ones whom their legacies are conflicts, unmarked graves, orphans and mud houses.
The new coup leaders in western Africa are clinching to power and dining with golden cutlery, with one hand holding "made in China" crystal wine glasses up in the air. This turn-coat leaders are not victims but accomplices in blueprint to strip black people naked on the world stage.
On May 25, the continent will be celebrating Africa Day. What exactly do people have to celebrate? The same incompetent leaders in Africa expect citizens to delightedly celebrate outdated ideologies – illiterate youth, military coups, women mutilation, poverty, etc. Under normal circumstances, a celebration of a nation should be to introspect the journey travelled as years go by.
Currently, Africans are drowning in the Mediterranean sea trying to cross into Europe to find a "better life", while the IMF debtors in suits are up in business class en route to New York to beg for new loans to aid their opulence lifestyle. Even though it is said that history is written by the victors, ours in Africa is yet to be correctly documented by unapologetic African historians.
Without conversant and servant leadership with purpose, Africa will be less developed for centuries. Therefore, it's imperative for the youth of Africa to harness themselves with modern science knowledge, etc, to lead a new revolution and decree new rules of engagement.
The status core must rapidly change for Africa to prosper. New path for Africa desires different mindset.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Gumede spot-on on Africa’s demise
Image: GETTY IMAGES
Hats off to finest Prof William Gumede for hitting the nail on the head with his analysis of Africa's orchestrated demise. An excellently articulated opinion in Sowetan (April 18) was most insightful and deserves to be decorated in golden frames and be affix on the walls of AU, African parliaments, universities and schools.
Prof Gumede so eloquently chronicle how corrupt-infested and untrustworthy leaders would never deliver development in Africa. So unfortunate that Africa's fate is overseen by the same minds that subdue its growth. The current leaders are cut from the same cloth of the previous ones whom their legacies are conflicts, unmarked graves, orphans and mud houses.
The new coup leaders in western Africa are clinching to power and dining with golden cutlery, with one hand holding "made in China" crystal wine glasses up in the air. This turn-coat leaders are not victims but accomplices in blueprint to strip black people naked on the world stage.
On May 25, the continent will be celebrating Africa Day. What exactly do people have to celebrate? The same incompetent leaders in Africa expect citizens to delightedly celebrate outdated ideologies – illiterate youth, military coups, women mutilation, poverty, etc. Under normal circumstances, a celebration of a nation should be to introspect the journey travelled as years go by.
Currently, Africans are drowning in the Mediterranean sea trying to cross into Europe to find a "better life", while the IMF debtors in suits are up in business class en route to New York to beg for new loans to aid their opulence lifestyle. Even though it is said that history is written by the victors, ours in Africa is yet to be correctly documented by unapologetic African historians.
Without conversant and servant leadership with purpose, Africa will be less developed for centuries. Therefore, it's imperative for the youth of Africa to harness themselves with modern science knowledge, etc, to lead a new revolution and decree new rules of engagement.
The status core must rapidly change for Africa to prosper. New path for Africa desires different mindset.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | South Africans, with freedom comes responsibility
READER LETTER | Honour Freedom Day’s legacy through literacy
READER LETTER | Court loss mustn’t overshadow IEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos