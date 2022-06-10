Unfair to air dirty laundry on reality shows

We have all been there before, picking up the pieces of a friend’s failed relationship. Whether they were right or wrong for those first couple of weeks or months we get nothing but their point of view about the breakup.

Whether their ex cheated, or had all the red flags waving or even how they always knew all along that the person was trouble, we have all had to listen to one side of a possibly untrue story.

For celebrities this is the same. Especially when tabloids ran amok, secrets were spread like soft butter on warm toast; gobbled up by whoever was willing to listen and always served with a side of piping hot tea. And I don’t mean the kind that’s served with a spoonful of sugar.

Today’s stars don’t rely on sit down interviews and tabloid fodder. In the new season of Living the Dream with Somizi (LTDWS), the star has taken to his show to break the silence over his chaotic breakup.

According to his ex Mohale Motaung, Somizi Mhlongo has allegedly been nothing short of abusive throughout their relationship. According to Mhlongo, Motaung was an impossible lover he tried very hard to make things work with.

With the advantage of a reality show Mhlongo, like many other reality TV stars, is able to frame reality to his will. And while it gives him a voice on the matter, it has exposed the problematic nature of the genre.