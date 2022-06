Unfair to air dirty laundry on reality shows

Kim Kardashian’s relationships were always framed to her benefit, episodes that detailed her and Kris Humphries’s divorce made him seem doltish, boring and an incompetent lover. I even remember one particular scene contrasting how Kardashian could do a similar exercise as him with ease, barely breaking a sweat. On the flip side, Humphries was showing a lot of duress, making him seem weaker than her. It made it easy for her to look less of the imperfect lover, something that has been done to other boyfriend and husbands including Kanye West.

Mhlongo’s latest season takes on a similar path. LTDWS has never shied away from depicting the highs and lows he has with others but the issues he has with Mohale that are mentioned as the new season kicks off were never there in past episodes.

Even his friends and family have some damaging things to say. Vusi Nova, who would make a few cameos here and there, now has a diary session and a bigger role on LTDWS, especially as someone who never liked Motaung.

While it was heartbreaking to learn that his daughter Bahumi had to pay the price for the allegations brought against Mhlongo, she and her mother also play a part in the show’s game.

For Bahumi it was the fact that Mhlongo was not able to give her the attention she deserves, something that could have been aired in earlier episodes.

For his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, it was holding grudges over Somizi not paying lobola for Bahumi. Continuing the universal silence everyone had while still keeping it real with other matters.

She even goes as far as to refer to Motaung as a toy boy, another disappointment in the sea of failed relationships.

Ultimately, Motaung was in the way of Madisakwane getting the money she felt owed. All kept mum until this moment.

As reality shows like this continue, more celebrities use these spaces to tell their own stories from their own perspective.

It is already apparent that reality shows are disingenuous by nature but it would seem their participants are also playing us for fools.

Much like many of us or our friends, the new season is built around framing the star as the ultimate victim of a bad relationship.

And perhaps his side of the story will never be true until we get to live in the dreams of Motaung as well.