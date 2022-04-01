×

Columnists

Boys should be allowed to like dolls too

Subtext of violence in merchandise and media shouldn't be the main option

01 April 2022 - 09:36
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

It has been widely believed that dolls are toys meant for girls and not boys and while some might celebrate this simple notion some have often criticised it.

Research in developmental psychology found that gendering toys for girls only held them back. There is an unfairness about encouraging boys to build with blocks and shoot with guns while girls must quietly deal with porcelain or plastic babies...

