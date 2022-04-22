×

Entertainment

Lunga takes a page out of influencers' book to review books on Insta

Platform the perfect canvas for accounting student to showcase his love

22 April 2022 - 09:35
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

Book reviewers are many in the world. Some are rarely known and some are renowned in their spaces.

Hailing from Centani in the Eastern Cape, Shaun Lunga is changing the face of the literature world – and quite literally...

