Nail that futuristic look – tips for his and hers
Metallics on the trends map
It’s always fun when fashion and technology meet to create distinct and innovative trends.
With shows like Raised by Wolves becoming visual splendours not only for its cinematography but its attention to costuming, the futuristic sci-fi carefully places itself on the trends map. Here is how you can serve some fierce style for the future.
Hers
The trend takes on fun and bold choices for women. There is an array of beauty looks to play with.
Icy cool tones make for daring lip colours or accentuate the return of colourful contact lenses.
Play around with different colours for box braids, hair clips or extensions that call back to Y2K revival that marries the style.
Metallics and rainbow reflective fabrics are great pieces to include but if you’re not keen on looking like a tin can then try softer iridescent or lamé pieces.
His
It’s easy for men to turn out a look that resembles a Halloween costume; so keep it simple and sophisticated.
Metallic bombers, suit jackets or blousons can transition seamlessly throughout the day when paired with light coloured turtle necks, mock neck tees or collared shirts. Opt for oversized coats as well.
Even the most muted look can be achieved with multi-coloured neon hair – and speaking of the latter colour, you can layer up fluorescent oranges, pinks and even greens with uniquely framed sunglasses or reflective masks to achieve a futuristic look.
Leather and latex can also create a dystopian feel in black, taupe, brown or mauve.
