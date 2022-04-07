Nail that futuristic look – tips for his and hers

It’s always fun when fashion and technology meet to create distinct and innovative trends.

With shows like Raised by Wolves becoming visual splendours not only for its cinematography but its attention to costuming, the futuristic sci-fi carefully places itself on the trends map. Here is how you can serve some fierce style for the future.

Hers

The trend takes on fun and bold choices for women. There is an array of beauty looks to play with.

Icy cool tones make for daring lip colours or accentuate the return of colourful contact lenses.

Play around with different colours for box braids, hair clips or extensions that call back to Y2K revival that marries the sty​le.

Metallics and rainbow reflective fabrics are great pieces to include but if you’re not keen on looking like a tin can then try softer iridescent or lamé pieces.