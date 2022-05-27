Middle centre or top right, please bring back TV game shows

Families need something giving joy and hope they can watch together

It might be embarrassing to say in the age of influencers, but one of my biggest ambitions as a child was to be in an episode of Jam Alley. As an overeager millennial who was growing up at a time when consuming pop culture happened whether you liked it or not, it was hard to ignore my extensive knowledge of music that prospered between the '80s and mid-2000s.



The show reached a wide array of South Africans and had a diversity that rivaled many “rainbow nation” attempts by other television peers. It became the playground of SA’s biggest names, including star presenters such as Nimrod Nkosi, Vinolia Mashego and even Twasa, who I remember becoming obsessed with so much that I bought a magazine I never even liked just to read a feature about her...