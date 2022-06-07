Hanging out with Lelo Meslani

SA’s nightlife is getting a colourful makeover with Vogue Nights Jozi, founded by Lelo Meslani and featuring queer balls where LGBTQIA+ members have created a sense of community.

Joburg queer nightlife





I am a child of the internet and grew up on it — that was how I came across ballroom culture, through YouTube videos. I was fascinated by what was going on. At that time I had watched [the documentary] Paris is Burning and I felt that it was important for queer people to experience this across the globe.

What Vogue Nights Jozi has done is shift the paradigm and how people see events evolving nowadays. There were people who thought about how to make spaces inclusive but different from everywhere else. Vogue Nights Jozi has taken 10 steps forward and ensures that queer Black people are always put first.

You can be different and still feel free to come to a space that celebrates you. I think that it’s something no one else has seen before. I’ve had a chat with people who actually do events and they were like, “You’ve blown everything out of the water,” because everyone is so used to doing the same thing without going the extra mile to create a sense of community. Vogue Nights Jozi has become a space where people come together to create a safe world for themselves and take up space.

Cultural disruptor

I’m always thinking 10 steps ahead of any trend, am in tune with what’s happening on the ground in any space, and am original. Which is kind of hard to do these days, but adding your own individuality to anything separates you from the rest and makes you stand out. If you have it in you to be brave and change a norm, you’re doing something right.

One of my missions, especially when I started Vogue Nights Jozi, was to always put on queer and female DJs. They don’t get booked a lot elsewhere, because promoters are either straight Black or white men, or some kind of misogyny, homophobia, or transphobia happens. Now, a lot of the straight male DJs are begging to be at Vogue Nights Jozi. I will give them a chance, but I will always prioritise the queer and fem DJs.