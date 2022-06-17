×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

'Boys will be boys' saying encourages violence, especially GBV

By Tshepo Sefotlhelo - 17 June 2022 - 07:19

Boys will be boys. How often do we hear that uttered to explain the dominant or bullying actions of boys on the playground? Or, even in the boardroom? By using these words we show acceptance of toxic behaviour, implying that boys and men are naturally wired this way and cannot be accountable for their behaviour.  

It is as if we accept that “manliness” is some mysterious force by which men take on the “superpowers” of strength, boldness, bravery and leadership because women, “weaker men” or other vulnerable members of society are emotional and unpredictable.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'