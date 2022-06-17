'Boys will be boys' saying encourages violence, especially GBV
Boys will be boys. How often do we hear that uttered to explain the dominant or bullying actions of boys on the playground? Or, even in the boardroom? By using these words we show acceptance of toxic behaviour, implying that boys and men are naturally wired this way and cannot be accountable for their behaviour.
It is as if we accept that “manliness” is some mysterious force by which men take on the “superpowers” of strength, boldness, bravery and leadership because women, “weaker men” or other vulnerable members of society are emotional and unpredictable. ..
