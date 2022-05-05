Mpumelelo Dhlamini honours women with his Ezokhetho brand

At a very young age, Mpumelelo Dhlamini’s passion for fashion was born in how he would play with the clothing of the toys he had and was enamoured with empowered women in spy movies.

Along with his mother, the strong woman of his brand, Ezokhetho was built on the backs of these inspiring forces. His label is one of the most exciting to watch and was recently named Emerging Talent of the Year by the Fashion Industry Awards SA.

“I didn’t want to use my name because I felt that was an obvious choice. That’s how fashion was and still is and it’s not wrong, but I just wanted something unique and something different. My mom and I came up with the name as I was completing my fourth year and I just stuck with it,” Dhlamini explains.

Family has been an integral part of his brand, with Dhlamini noting that a lot of the women in his family had to accomplish great goals. Dhlamini especially appreciated their sense of autonomy.

“They’ve always been people who are not afraid to be feminine and still be independent,” he says, sharing that his family has always shown up in the grassroots of his career.

Their infallible identities that existed outside of their family duties also reflect the fearless women he designs for, something that he has explored in his latest collection that was shown at SA Fashion Week (SAFW).

Exploring the same theme of “you strike a woman, you strike a rock” in his Imbokodo collection from last season, his new collection carries the same spirit to further expand on championing for feminine power.

“I wanted to add more of a South African element to it, I wanted to dive deeper into what I’m trying to communicate as a brand,” says Dhlamini.

Rarely seeing collections continue in their themes, Dhlamini’s exploration of the theme aligns with the socio-political issues in the country that deal with femicide as well. Something seen in the continuation of the “NO” slogan dress that now reads “STILL NO…RESPECTFULLY” that stands out from his collection.