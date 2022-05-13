×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

It’s time to make all white superheroes black

Universal appeal of heroes is that they have the power to inspire

13 May 2022 - 10:12
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

For many South Africans, actor B.A. Baracas was one of the first black heroes they got to see saving the day.

He played a great part in making Mr T one of the biggest stars of his time, even after The A-Team ended. He is still recognisable to young audiences as a meme and has even wormed his way into SA’s version of insult jokes (the rude ones among us will know).​..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer