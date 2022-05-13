It’s time to make all white superheroes black

Universal appeal of heroes is that they have the power to inspire

For many South Africans, actor B.A. Baracas was one of the first black heroes they got to see saving the day.



He played a great part in making Mr T one of the biggest stars of his time, even after The A-Team ended. He is still recognisable to young audiences as a meme and has even wormed his way into SA’s version of insult jokes (the rude ones among us will know).​..