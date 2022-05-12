Go classic with a preppy look

As lockdown levels ease, so does the way we dress. While we’re not abandoning masks completely, it seems the uniform we wear with our masks has culminated in other patterns in clothing choices: the preppy style.

Wearers are distinct in their appreciation of formal wear that resembles school uniforms. While neck ties and pressed shirts barely dominate the pieces you will find, wearers of the preppy style use clothing that is not as varying to create a uniform that they can follow.

With so many people needing stability and control, preppy clothing is often associated with those who have it and reflect it in how they eliminate the fuss of picking out clothes. You would certainly wear street-wear inspired garments if you were trying to be taken seriously in hip-hop circles so it should come as no surprise that you want to unleash your inner executive with this look.

Since the style has changed from its 20th century origins, here is a look at how you can rock a preppy look for the modern day while still staying warm this winter.