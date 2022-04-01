×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Munkus gives inside information on how to make your own clothing

Ntuli mentors others to become entrepreneurs

01 April 2022 - 09:14
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

When one thinks of entrepreneurship, we rarely factor in the random mentorship of others.

However, Orlando East, Soweto native Thando Ntuli has a different approach. The fashion designer behind local brand Munkus has been growing her YouTube following where she gives insider information on making your own clothing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...