Munkus gives inside information on how to make your own clothing
Ntuli mentors others to become entrepreneurs
When one thinks of entrepreneurship, we rarely factor in the random mentorship of others.
However, Orlando East, Soweto native Thando Ntuli has a different approach. The fashion designer behind local brand Munkus has been growing her YouTube following where she gives insider information on making your own clothing...
