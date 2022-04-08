It's wrong to record others without their consent

There should be no reason to be part of someone’s cyber vigilantism

Going viral is often a wonderful thought. Watching something informative or funny resonate with thousands can also be quite fulfilling.



Some of us have been lucky enough to enjoy the thrill that comes with it. But as we all know, the internet can be one hell of a cruel place. Today you could be a trending sensation and tomorrow you could be fodder for everyone’s social media roast. ..