Nostalgia reboots a second chance at fame
Nostalgia has become one hell of a popular buzzword these days.
Maybe it’s our lives being reduced to hashtags or the experience of sharing a lot of pop culture with each other but the idea of items or media from the past becoming trendy has become one of the most divisive of our time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.