Entertainment

Nakhane bounces back from Covid-19 induced hiatus

Indie muso to perform at Bassline Fest for rare show in SA

29 April 2022 - 09:32
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

Like many other indie acts whose music leans a little to alternative for SA’s mainstream audience, Nakhane is not often seen in the music scene on our shores.

Following a three-year hiatus forced on him by the pandemic, the multi-talented artist will be breaking the long interval with a performance at the Bassline Fest with his "I AM LIVE" evening...

