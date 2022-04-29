Nakhane bounces back from Covid-19 induced hiatus
Indie muso to perform at Bassline Fest for rare show in SA
Like many other indie acts whose music leans a little to alternative for SA’s mainstream audience, Nakhane is not often seen in the music scene on our shores.
Following a three-year hiatus forced on him by the pandemic, the multi-talented artist will be breaking the long interval with a performance at the Bassline Fest with his "I AM LIVE" evening...
