Break free from style codes

Fashion can be a powerful force in shaping our identity. Psychologists have found that how we dress can have a positive impact on our performance at work. Just based on the clothes you wear, you can make a bold political statement or dress your way to success.

What we wear often mirrors our views about ourselves, so don’t waste another year chained to fashion rules thought up by who-knows-who. True freedom of expression in fashion means celebrating your own personal style, outside of what we have been taught is “normal”.

Self-expression

We often make up our own rules that influence how we dress, whether it is following customs or surviving modern dilemmas.

Fashion plays a big part in “identity moratorium” — a term that refers to how we discover our sense of self. Mostly experienced by teens, identity moratorium can also seep into adulthood as we find ourselves going through different phases. You may start dressing like your favourite celebrity or buying expensive clothes to fit in with a circle of friends.