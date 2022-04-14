Sis Tamara breaks boundaries over LGBTQIA+ stereotypes

Big Brother star in short film unravelling identity politics

Every celebrity pulls from somewhere inside themselves an alter ego to make it through the day.



Most famously, Beyoncé found her inner Sasha Fierce as a performer but for local star, Ukho Samela, it’s his Sis Tamara persona that has helped him deal with his crippling anxiety...