Columnists

SA must prepare for a non-ANC new government in 2024

31 August 2020 - 07:10

“Useless” is the word now used by most South Africans to describe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

South Africans are not wrong; Ramaphosa is useless. He has confirmed his own uselessness in a letter he recently wrote to ANC members, begging criminals to rediscover their ethical consciousness...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X