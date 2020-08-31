SA must prepare for a non-ANC new government in 2024
“Useless” is the word now used by most South Africans to describe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.
South Africans are not wrong; Ramaphosa is useless. He has confirmed his own uselessness in a letter he recently wrote to ANC members, begging criminals to rediscover their ethical consciousness...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.