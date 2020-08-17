ANC thieves' script so well-rehearsed it's like they trained at the same school
The explosion in Beirut early this month elicited an outpouring of moral support from across the world for the people of Lebanon.
When a nation is hit by so devastating a catastrophe, that is when people are most ready to heed the call of their leadership. Even in the jungle animals feel the need for leadership when danger comes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.