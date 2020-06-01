It's now in your hands, citizens, as Ramaphosa washes his hands

Most adults will remember a time in their teenage years when parents said, "Okay, we have been warning you and you don't listen; do as you wish, and you'll see."

When parents say, "do as you wish," a teenager boiling with sexual drive and the urge to experiment with alcohol and tobacco feels a great sense of relief. Typically, such teenagers think their parents are too strict or stupid.

It is only young people in their thirties who feel sorry for a wayward teenager. When you are in your thirties, and you did not listen to your parents, you already have evidence of what parents meant when they said, "you will see".

A thirty-something-year-old woman who did not listen would probably have a string of grant-receiving children with different surnames. The fathers would either be in jail or they are drug addicts tormented by life somewhere.

That is why neighbours cry when they hear a parent say to a teenager, "you will see". In a nutshell, to see is to suffer. Parents say such words with tears in their hearts.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that, as of today, our lockdown will be relaxed to level 3. Oh, what a relief we all felt!