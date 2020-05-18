Era of employment as we know it is at an end and may not be back in our lifetime

There are two central problems facing SA as we navigate the uncharted territory of the coronavirus.

The first is to arrest the spread of the virus and minimise death. So far SA has done its best. The quick enforcement of a national lockdown has slowed down our progress towards the scary situation Italy, and now the US, found themselves.

A lockdown is not a solution; it merely delays what can happen if a country does not have the capacity to test, trace, isolate and treat.

Countries that have done this well have been able to normalise life the soonest.

SA is now on the brink of an uncontrollable spread of the virus, given our rising numbers. There are signs it has now reached townships in the Western Cape and Gauteng. Once in informal settlements, the state can never be able to control it.

But there is something we ordinary people can do. If you don't want to get infected or infect others, you must socially distance yourself, wear a mask in public spaces, and sanitise your hands as frequently as possible.

If you take personal responsibility, you might live to tell your grandchildren about the plague - just like my grandfather survived and told his grandchildren about the 1918 Spanish flu.