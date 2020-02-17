How to tame tyranny of EFF minority question facing Mzansi

Not long ago, people celebrated when the EFF chanted in parliament: "Zuma must fall! Zuma must fall!"

Those among us who called for Zuma to fall but cautioned against the Nazi stormtrooper mayhem the EFF was introducing to our parliamentary culture were dismissed as agents of a decrepit elitism.

There is something political scientists call "political culture". It refers to the way a specific society conducts its political business.

For example, when some Americans feel that Donald Trump must fall, they don't wear red overalls and cause chaos in their parliament; they instead initiate a formal impeachment process.

As champions of the #TrumpMustFall movement, the Democrats selected from their ranks the best brains to convince the American people why they think Trump must fall.

On the other side, the Republicans also deployed their sharpest intellectual tools to defend their man. Even the man himself was given the right to bring in lawyers to come and convince senators as to why the conduct of their client did not constitute an impeachable offence.

In the end, Trump was not impeached. Some Americans felt embittered afterwards, while others were gleeful. But the whole spectacle embodied an admirable democratic dignity.

Such is America's political culture. That is how Americans conduct their political business.