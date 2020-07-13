IMF and World Bank loans will be looted by same thieves who've destroyed SA

People often ascribe all manner of sayings to the Chinese, and we have no way of knowing if it is true or not. We are told the Chinese say you can move in and commit murder when a house is on fire.

A practical example is what President Xi Jinping is doing in Hong Kong. As the people of the world scramble to save their lives from Covid-19, Xi is busy arresting people and imposing a dictatorship on Hong Kong. He knows that while the world is on fire, there is no time to focus on human rights and such niceties.

The advice of the alleged Chinese saying is also being taken to heart here in SA. As the Gauteng government prepares millions of graves for people who will not die, something more long term is being ignored.

The typical trajectory of a post-colonial African state begins with euphoria (lasting about 10 years), followed by doubt (also lasting about 10 years), and followed by despair (lasting forever).

While the masses wallow in the illusion of great things to come, politicians from the liberation (now governing) party move into government positions where they begin to take advantage of the massive opportunities to enrich themselves. After about 10 years, corruption scandals are enough in the public domain to make the masses realise they were wrong to associate their leaders with angels.

The second decade of freedom is very noisy, characterised by the emergence of critical voices in society that try hard to awaken the masses to the reality that their so-called leaders are thieves.

By the time the masses wake up, the thieves are already rich, and the whole country is a mess - no service delivery, no economic growth, no jobs. Such is the time when the thieves run to the IMF and the World bank for loans, which are also looted by the same thieves.