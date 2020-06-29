Freedom sometimes makes us ignore simple, yet important things

In his book, Dialogue with Death, written in a solitary confinement in a Spanish jail during that country's civil war in 1937, the acclaimed writer Arthur Koestler said he missed a very basic thing: "the immense solace of simple human friendliness."

We humans are strange beings; we never endeavour to discover our full dimensions until we are placed under circumstances that elicit unique responses to the demands of moments.

That is why those who fancy themselves 'civilised' often swear that they would never mutilate other human beings the way they see people mutilated in war zones.

The truth, though, is that most of the so-called civilised people would do exactly what they think they would never do if they were thrown into the hot theatre of war.

In that sense, we humans are not different from parrots. In the open veld, a parrot does not know that it shares something linguistically common with us until it is thrown into a cage and made to pronounce human words.