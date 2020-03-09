Display of shallow money via reality shows dupes the poor into indolent, wishful life

There is a new television culture of reality shows that is fast taking over the minds of many black South Africans. Some people call it "trash TV".

Here are some of the most popular shows: Kwa Mam'Mkhize, Living the Dream with Somizi, Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Village Girls, and so on.

Other than the crudest ones that vulgarise black life (such as Musa Mseleku's women-demeaning Mnakwethu), the common thread of the reality shows is to mirror the theatrically gaudy life of shallow money.

The most discerning among us will notice that no single person who appears on Forbes magazine's list has a reality show. Only idiots who bumped into money yesterday invite TV cameras into their homes.

In a free country, even idiocy deserves liberty. The problem arises when the actions of a few portrays a false image of the many.

Indeed, the world does not isolate corrupt black leaders from the collective image of black people as a whole. Whenever former president Jacob Zuma stepped onto the global stage, the world saw black people in his primitive kleptocracy.

That is why black people must worry about the new culture of reality shows that showcase shallowness under the guise of success.

The point is not to prescribe how Shauwn or Somizi must dress, or what kind of drinks must flow down their gullets; what is more important is to protect the collective image of black people from the theatrical performance of shallow money.

The irony of the so-called "reality" shows is that they are in fact not real. There are many things that the actors would not do in the absence of TV cameras. The whole thing is performance, not reality.