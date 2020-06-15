ConCourt ruling is good chance to introduce presidential system

The judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court last Tuesday has the potential to change SA's politics in a seismic way.

However parliament decides to fashion a new electoral law from 2024 onwards we will see members of parliament (MPs) who represent their constituencies directly, not sent to Cape Town by political bosses.

For the first time since 1994, it will now be possible for an MP to stand up and say, "My constituency in Mtubatuba does support this Bill."

From 2024 onwards an individual who wants to become a member of parliament or provincial legislature will simply stand for election, without the need to join a political party.

Political parties will still be there, but they will be forced to compete with individuals who may be more popular than candidates forwarded by a party.

For the past 26 years the ANC has done nothing to enable individuals to stand for elections at provincial and national levels. Party bosses in Luthuli House have been protective of their power to control public representatives.