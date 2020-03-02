Money and materialism have sadly deformed acts of kindness

South Africans of a particular age will remember a time when it was normal and easy for a driver to give a lift to a stranger on the side of the road. The idea of being hijacked did not enter the driver's mind.

That was the age of kindness. It was a time when a child would be given a hiding for a misdemeanour by a neighbour who volunteered to protect the integrity of the misbehaving child's father without fearing accusations of child abuse.

Neighbours took care of each other. Children ate next door as if they were eating at home. Even the rich used to look after the whole community. A poor family would be assisted by a businessman in the village. When fathers were away in the mines, mothers formed self-help societies that used either tradition or religion to cement social bonds of solidarity.

The women of the time were true "rocks" - they kept all aspects of family life going while their husbands were toiling underground somewhere on the Witwatersrand.

If you did not have a son, your neighbour's son would fix your leaking roof without expecting any form of pay.

A boy would brim with pride upon receiving sincere words of gratitude from a thankful neighbour. That was a time before the integrity of words was hollowed out by money.