RIP Andrew Mlangeni, now we're left at the mercy of the thieving

Sometimes we cry not because we think a 95-year-old should not have died, but because we are overwhelmed by what his death enables us to see in our sorrowful silence: a spiritual universe where existence is not governed by the laws of physics.

We cry because we cannot understand. Our tears are a sign of utter helplessness, an absolute surrender to a spiritual force about whose workings we have no idea.

Secondly, we say "may" when we wish the dead peace due, specifically, to Christian teachings. We are told in the Bible that, after death, the soul faces to possible destinies: heaven or hell.

To say "may" is therefore to supplicate God to show mercy by opening the gates of heaven so that our beloved ones can enter and "rest in peace".

Nelson Mandela did not believe in such spiritual formalities. He said when he gets to heaven, he would look for the nearest branch of the ANC. Mandela did not say he would ask God to forgive his sins.

The language of favour ("may") and the language of sloth ("rest") and the language of utopia ("peace") did not make sense to someone who embraced struggle as the essence of life - Mandela.

This brings us to Andrew Mlangeni. How are we to judge him? Or, must we heed Christian theology and desist from judging?

To be sure, Christianity does distinguish between earthly and heavenly matters. The injunction not to judge relates to the divine, not to matters terrestrial.

Thus we can leave Mlangeni to face his God, to explain how he reconciles his earthly conduct with the ten commandments and the teachings of Christ.

Ours is a wholly different calling. We are to remember Mlangeni as what the Polish philosopher Leszek Kotakowski calls "homo historicus", historic man.

But Kotakowski says we must not fear to judge: "The meaning of the past can be grasped only from the vantage point of the expected ultimate fulfilment".